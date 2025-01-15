Kaizer Chiefs are set to hijack Orlando Pirates' move for a South African international with a tempting offer for his club.

The Bafana Bafana star is rated as one of the best midfielders in the Premier Soccer League so far this season due to his performance

Nasreddine Nabi's side are reportedly ready to include one of their star players in the deal; a move planned to shut off competition with the Bucs

Kaizer Chiefs are said to be favourites to sign a South African midfielder from Premier Soccer League rivals ahead of Orlando Pirates this January.

The Glamour Boys are in the transfer market this January, seeking to add more quality signings to their squad. They've struggled with consistency since the start of the season.

Nasreddine Nabi has been leading the mission of strengthening the Kaizer Chiefs squad in this transfer window, and a Bafana Bafana star could be their first signing.

Kaizer Chiefs set to sign Bafana star ahead of Pirates

According to a report by the South African, Kaizer Chiefs have edged past Orlando Pirates on the list of clubs showing interest in signing South African midfielder Sinoxolo Kwayiba this January.

The Bafana Bafana star has been one of the best midfielders in the Betway Premiership this season, scoring two goals in 10 appearances in the PSL.

The 24-year-old was earlier linked with a move to SuperSport United, with the Sea Robbers also said to be monitoring his progress at Chippa United.

According to a source close to Soccer Laduma, Amakhosi have expressed interest in the player and are ready to make a deal with Chippa by swapping Christian Saile for the South African star.

"Chiefs have shown interest, and he could be part of the deals involving two clubs. With Saile expected to move to Chippa from Chiefs, there could be a swap deal if all goes according to plan," the source said.

Another player the Soweto giants could make a swap deal with the Chilli Boys is Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

The Nigerian international has been Amakhosi's transfer target since his blistering performance for the country at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nabi's side can get a deal done for the former Enyimba goalkeeper if they include Fiacre Ntwari in their offer.

The two Soweto-based clubs are reportedly still battling for the signing of Bafana Bafana forward Oswin Appollis this January, but his club, Polokwane City, are reluctant to let the player go.

Former Cape Town City star offers himself to Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News earlier reported that former Cape Town City star Hugo Marques has offered himself to Kaizer Chiefs this January.

The Angolan international claimed he's ready to join the Glamour Boys and ditch his present club for a move back to the Premier Soccer League.

The Portuguese-born player shows how serious his intentions are by confirming that he would sign a pre-contract with Amakhosi as he wants to play alongside his friend at Naturena.

