Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly moving ahead of their city rivals Orlando Pirates over the signing of a South African international this January

The Glamour Boys are said to have tabled a tempting offer to their Premier Soccer League rivals concerning the signing of the Bafana Bafana winger

Amakhosi head coach Nasreddine Nabi is reportedly a fan of the player and he has been one of his top target since joining the Soweto giants in the summer

Kaizer Chiefs are said to reopen their interest in signing a South African international from one of the rivals in the Premier Soccer League in this January transfer window.

The Bafana Bafana star is also a transfer target for their city rivals, Orlando Pirates, but reports suggest that the Glamour Boys are trying to hijack the deal ahead of their fellow Soweto-based club.

Amakhosi need new players, and signing the South African forward could be more beneficial to them than the Sea Robbers, who have quality players in that same position.

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly set to sign a South African international ahead of city rivals, Orlando Pirates, this January. Photo: @KaizerChiefs/@orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs table good offer for Pirates' target

According to a report by FARPost, Kaizer Chiefs have submitted a tempting bid to sign Bafana Bafana star Oswin Appollis ahead of Orlando Pirates in this winter transfer window.

The South African international has been linked with the two Soweto giants since last summer, but according to major websites recently, the Buccaneers were reportedly close to signing him.

Appollis was not the only Polokwane City player Pirates were interested in signing; the Bucs also wanted Thabang Matuludi at the Orlando Stadium.

Chiefs are currently struggling in the Betway Premiership as they've not reached the expected heights and standard most of their fans and football experts set for them before the season kicked off.

They've struggled to score goals after failing to sign a new forward during the summer. Signing Appollis this January could be vital to their campaign in the second half of the season.

Kaizer Chiefs are said to have tabled a tempting offer for the signing of Oswin Appollis from Polokwane City this January. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Nasreddine Nabi is said to have been a fan of the Bafana Bafana forward's abilities and went to see some of his games before the season kicked started, but Amakhosi faced stiff resistance from Polokwane City in their quest to sign him in the summer.

If the Polokwane City attacker decides to join Chiefs instead of the Pirates this January, the Tunisian tactician could have his desired front three (Tebogo Potsane, Wandile Duba, Appollis).

The former AS FAR Rabat coach has been forced to play Duba on the wings rather than having him play as a centre forward [which is his natural position], a position that Ashley Du Preez and Ranga Chivaviro have both failed to deliver since the start of the season.

Appollis could be the missing piece in Nabi's lineup if the Rise and Shine accept the Chiefs' offer.

Kaizer Chiefs told to sign Orlando Pirates striker

Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs were advised to look at the possibility of signing a South African striker from their city rivals, Orlando Pirates this January.

Nabi has been longing for the signing of a new striker since the summer and the Pirates star could be a perfect attacker for Amakhosi this season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News