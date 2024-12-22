Global site navigation

Orlando Pirates Told They Don’t Need to Sign 2 Kaizer Chiefs Transfer Targets
Football

Orlando Pirates Told They Don’t Need to Sign 2 Kaizer Chiefs Transfer Targets

by  Raphael Abiola 1 min read

Orlando Pirates have been advised not to sign Kaizer Chiefs transfer targets Oswin Appollis and Thabang Matuludi in the next transfer window.

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

The Buccaneers are said to be wrapping up the signing of both South African players from Polokwane City, and the Glamour Boys are also still on the lookout for both players.

Pirates told not to sign Appollis and Matuludi

Popular Orlando Pirates fan Mkhovu, in an interview with KickOff.com, claimed the Bucs don't need to sign Appollis and Matuludi.

"We hear that Oswin Appollis and Matuludi are on their way here, but do we really need them? There are plenty of players in their positions, including Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo," the Bucs fan said.

"To be honest, we lack a striker; we should focus on signing strikers instead. Adding these two players would only create unnecessary selection headaches for the coaches."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Raphael Abiola avatar

Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.

Tags:
Hot: