Orlando Pirates Told They Don’t Need to Sign 2 Kaizer Chiefs Transfer Targets

Orlando Pirates have been advised not to sign Kaizer Chiefs transfer targets Oswin Appollis and Thabang Matuludi in the next transfer window.

The Buccaneers are said to be wrapping up the signing of both South African players from Polokwane City, and the Glamour Boys are also still on the lookout for both players.

Pirates told not to sign Appollis and Matuludi

Popular Orlando Pirates fan Mkhovu, in an interview with KickOff.com, claimed the Bucs don't need to sign Appollis and Matuludi.

"We hear that Oswin Appollis and Matuludi are on their way here, but do we really need them? There are plenty of players in their positions, including Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo," the Bucs fan said.

"To be honest, we lack a striker; we should focus on signing strikers instead. Adding these two players would only create unnecessary selection headaches for the coaches."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Source: Briefly News