Kaizer Chiefs Forward Opens Up on Relationship With Pirates’ Relehobile Mofokeng

Kaizer Chiefs youngster Naledi Hlongwane opened up about his relationship with Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng after they both represented the All-Stars team in the Carling Cup.

On Saturday afternoon, the 17-year-old scored a brace in his team's 3-0 win over Magesi FC at the Orlando Stadium.

"The feeling I could say was good because Mofokeng and I grew up together in Vaal," the Kaizer Chiefs youngster told the media.

"Since primary school, he went to School of Excellence, and then I went to General Smuts. Then, we played tournaments against the School of Excellence.

"Then later, he went to Orlando Pirates, then I went to Kaizer Chiefs, then we became rivals. But today, we were in a great team."

Source: Briefly News