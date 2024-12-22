Global site navigation

Kaizer Chiefs Forward Opens Up on Relationship With Pirates’ Relehobile Mofokeng
by  Raphael Abiola 1 min read

Kaizer Chiefs youngster Naledi Hlongwane opened up about his relationship with Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng after they both represented the All-Stars team in the Carling Cup.

On Saturday afternoon, the 17-year-old scored a brace in his team's 3-0 win over Magesi FC at the Orlando Stadium.

"The feeling I could say was good because Mofokeng and I grew up together in Vaal," the Kaizer Chiefs youngster told the media.
"Since primary school, he went to School of Excellence, and then I went to General Smuts. Then, we played tournaments against the School of Excellence.
"Then later, he went to Orlando Pirates, then I went to Kaizer Chiefs, then we became rivals. But today, we were in a great team."

Source: Briefly News

