Kaizer Chiefs forward Naledi Hlongwane, who explained what he would do with the R100,000 prize money he got after winning the Man of the Match award in the Carling Cup final.

The 17-year-old proved his call-up to the All-Star team by scoring two goals in their 3-0 win over Magesi FC.

“The money that I got today, as my father passed away last year, I was planning to buy a tombstone for him at least… then the other I will give my mom, and the [rest] will go into a savings account,” the Kaizer Chiefs forward said after the match.

“It was a great experience playing with the big players in the PSL, and Mfundo [has inspired]; I have been training with him before he was promoted to the first team, 17, U19, and DDC before he was promoted.”

