A South African midfielder has explained how he once missed out on the opportunity to join Kaizer Chiefs four seasons ago

The former Bloemfontein Celtic midfielder was at the top of his game when the Glamour Boys were interested in bringing him to Soweto

The Mzansi player currently plays for Premier Soccer League club Baroka FC in the Motsepe Foundation Championship

South African midfielder Lantshene Phalane has expressed his regret about not signing for Kaizer Chiefs when he had the chance.

The Glamour Boys are rated as one of the top teams in the Premier Soccer League alongside Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

Most European players dream of playing for clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and other top sides, and that's how it is also in the Betway Premiership.

Lantshene Phalane recalls how he missed out on the opportunity to join Kaizer Chiefs. Photo

Source: Getty Images

Phalane regrets not signing for Kaizer Chiefs

According to the South African, Phalane confirmed that he regrets not signing for Kaizer Chiefs four years ago when he was still at Bloemfontein Celtic.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The South African midfielder claimed that despite being interested in joining Amakhosi, the move didn't go according to plan and it will also stand as the only regret in his football career.

"If there is one regret I have was during the 2019/20 campaign when I thought I was to join Kaizer Chiefs," he said.

"I recall the last match before we went on break due to the disease outbreak, where they defeated us 5-3 in Durban. When that season ended, I felt I was prepared for that move, but you know what? You can be ready to move, but things don't go as you intended.

"When you move, you should also confirm if the coach wants you. Sometimes, a club will want you, but when a manager comes, things change. It's something that also works against footballers."

Pirates close to signing 2 Kaizer Chiefs targets

Briefly News earlier reported that Orlando Pirates are said to be close to signing two Kaizer Chiefs targets in the next transfer window.

The Buccaneers and the Glamour Boys are often interested in signing similar players.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News