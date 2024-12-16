Kaizer Chiefs' poor form in the Betway Premiership as they dropped points against TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Samunkelo Kabini's goal in the first half was close to giving the Rockets all three points, but a late goal from Ranga Chivaviro rescued a point for Amakhosi.

The Glamour Boys' winless run in the Premier Soccer League have extended to three games, with their last win coming against Richards Bay.

Kaizer Chiefs rescue a point against TS Galaxy

Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy fought from the start of the match, but the away side had the first good chance of the game.

Mduduzi Shabalala set up Ashley du Preez with a perfect ball to give the Soweto giants the lead, but he failed to capitalise on the chance.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Rockets were rewarded for their constant pressure on Kaizer Chiefs. In the 35th minute, Kabini headed in a delightful cross from Sphiwe Mahlangu to give the home side the deserved lead.

The home side continued to put more pressure on Amakhosi's defence, especially from set-pieces, but they managed to keep the half-time score at 1-0.

Nasreddine Nabi's side were all out in the second half, but TS Galaxy's defence was solid to keep their lead.

Bafana Bafana star Rushwin Dortley was subbed off in the 67th minute due to injury and was replaced by Happy Mashiane.

The constant pressure from Kaizer Chiefs paid off late in the game as South African striker Chivaviro scored in the stoppage time to give Amakhosi the deserved point.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News