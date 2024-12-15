Nasreddine Nabi has received bad news ahead of Kaizer Chiefs' clash with TS Galaxy in the Betway Premiership on Monday, December 16, 2024.

The Tunisian tactician is working on returning the Soweto giants to winning ways after their defeat against Polokwane City their last time out.

The Glamour Boys will have much work on their hands when they take on Tim Sukazi's side, as they will be without some of their key players.

Six players ruled out of Kaizer Chiefs clash with TS Galaxy

Kaizer Chiefs will be without six players when they face TS Galaxy in the league. Gaston Sirino, who joined the club in the summer, will miss the match.

Kaizer Chiefs released an official statement on their website to confirm the names of players ruled out of TS Galaxy's clash in the PSL.

"Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi will be without six influential players for their upcoming Betway Premiership clash against TS Galaxy on Monday," the club stated.

"The injured players include midfielders Edson Castillo, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Gaston Sirino, defenders Dillan Solomons and Bradley Cross, and goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.

"The players sustained their injuries in various matches but are expected to return to action soon."

Source: Briefly News