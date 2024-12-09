Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande said the current crop of players lacks a winning mentality and is unable to change to match situations

Katsande questioned the side after they only one of their last five PSL matches while they are still looking for their first clean sheet of the season

Local football said on social media that certain players must be blamed Chiefs' struggles, while some fans backed Nabi to recover their winning form

Willard Katsande, a Kaizer Chiefs legend, questioned if the current crop of players can handle changing match situations.

Katsande said there is a lack of winning mentality in Chiefs' current squad after they only celebrated one win in their last five PSL matches.

Kaizer Chiefs legend Willard Katsande said coach Nasreddine Nabi must build a winning mentality at the club. Image: Kingsalt3/Instagram and KaizerChiefs/Twitter.

In their last match, Chiefs lost 2-0 to Polokwane City, while in the previous game, they threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Magesi FC.

Kaizer Chiefs needs to handle matches better

Katsande speaks about Chiefs in the tweet below:

According to YouTube channel SoccerBeat, Katsande said the side needs to handle themselves better in matches while he dreams of one day becoming the coach of the Soweto side.

Katsande said:

"It goes to the team's leadership, where they must take charge. If you look at the past few games, that's why they needed maximum points to get moving. You can see the hunger is there, but can we play with our heads? It's not like you need to dominate 90 minutes because that would be unfair in football."

Fans say Chiefs need changes

Local football fans backed Nabi on social media, saying the Tunisian coach needs to make changes at the side, including signing top target Oswin Appollis.

Tabiso Tyso Tee supports Nabi:

"Coach Manqoba's tactics are the worst. Give coach Nabi a good squad like Sundowns; you'll see he's good."

Thabo Khathini says referees must take some blame:

"We accept yesterday's defeat, but the standard of our match officials is really poor."

Tikoe Maluke defended Chiefs:

"We only have four new players in this squad; what do you expect from them psychologically? Their minds are still there."

Mokone Otladisa blamed certain players:

"I blame senior players like Maart, Blom and Chivaviro. They over-rely on youngsters like Mdu to do the magic."

Philangezwi KaMaphek'ethulula Dlamini says Chiefs needs new players:

"There are no players there. He needs to buy a lot even from his former clubs if PSL teams still don't wanna sell to Chiefs."

