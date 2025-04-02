South African actress Nolwazi Shange's next court date in the fraud and cybercrime case has been announced

Nolwazi Shange is accused of stealing R700,000 from the set of Queen Modjadji in 2024

She denies the claims made by Rhythm World, saying her contract had ended, and she refrained from commenting further on the case

Nolwazi Shange has been accused of stealing over R700K.

Source: Instagram

Nolwazi Shange is accused of stealing a large sum of money, and she has been dragged to court by the production company Rhythm World.

Court date for Nolwazi Shange announced

Former Scandal! actress Nolwazi Shange's next court date has been revealed. According to Snl24, Nolwazi faces charges of fraud and cybercrime, and she will appear at the Brixton Magistrates Court on 23 May 2025.

Nolwazi's last appearance was on 26 March at the Johannesburg court room.

What is Nolwazi Shang accused of?

A source close to the incident told the news publication that Nolwazi Shange is accused of stealing R700,000 from the set of Queen Modjadji. This incident allegedly took place in 2024.

"Nolwazi worked as a casting manager. She recruited agencies with extras and after they rendered their services, they were asked to send invoices, The different companies sent their invoices," the source explained.

The person further alleged that Nolwazi changed the bank account details so the funds would be transferred to a different account. "She changed the amounts and bank details so the money would go to another unknown company associated with her. People from the agencies went to Rhythm World, and they demanded payment," the person said.

This seemed out of the ordinary for the company, which then investigated the matter, and all fingers pointed towards Nolwazi.

Nolwazi denies the allegations against her

When pressed for comment, Nolwazi denied this allegation and said she knew nothing about it. She claimed that her contract had ended at the time she was questioned.

According to Sunday World, her lawyer said Nolwazi promised to repay the money, however, she failed to do so, hence they opened a case against her.

Nolwazi has since made her social media page private.

Actress Nolwazi Shange's next court date has been announced.

Source: Instagram

Nolwazi Shange announces divorce from Mzwandile Ngubeni

Mzwandile Ngubeni and Nolwazi Shange had been together for 13 years; however, they revealed that they were going through a divorce.

According to ZiMoja, she admitted to going through the divorce, saying it was a mutual agreement.

"It's sad, but yes, we have gone our separate ways. We are in the final stages of the divorce. I would never want to go into detail about what happened and paint him in a bad light. I always want him to be great and do well, and hopefully one day, he will find love again and for me to move on."

