South African actress Nolwazi Shange has revealed that she is in the final stages of divorcing her husband Mzwandile Ngubeni after many years of marriage.

Nolwazi Shange and Mzwandile Ngubeni split

Mzansi stars Nolwazi Shange and Mzwandile Ngubeni are headed for divorce after being together for 13 years. The stars met in 2010 and dated for a few years before tying the knot at a star-studded lux wedding in 2016.

Speaking to ZiMoja, Nolwazi who has already removed her husband's surname from her social media pages said they had agreed to divorce amicably. The star refused to disclose the reason for their divorce because she did not want to tarnish Ngubeni's image. She said:

"It's sad but yes we have gone our separate ways. We are in the final stages of the divorce

"I would never want to go into detail about what happened and paint him in a bad light. I always want him to be great and do well and hopefully one day, he will find love again and for me to move on."

Nolwazi Shange dropped hints about her divorce

Fans started speculating about trouble in paradise for the two stars when Nolwazi shared a cryptic post late last year. She revealed that she started 2023 by making one of the hardest decisions of her life. Nolwazi said she was looking forward to the new chapter that 2024 was going to bring. Part of her post read:

"2023 was a reassuring hug from the heavens. God has indeed been kind. Cheers to 2024 and the fulfilment of God's promise."

