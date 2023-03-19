Jessica Nkosi confirmed she is officially off the market and made the announcement on Instagram

The actress got married to TK Dlamini a few months ago but the duo have been mum on their nuptials

Social media users gushed over her huge stone in the comments section and wrote their well wishes

Jessica Nkosi flaunted her beautiful wedding ring on social media. Image: @/jessicankosi

Jessica Nkosi is a new bride and excitedly confirmed her marital status on her Instagram page.

In December there were speculations that the actress got married to her baby daddy and fellow actor TK Dlamini, reported ZAlebs. Pictures of the lovebirds wearing traditional wedding clothes went viral and fueled rumours.

Jessica Nkosi shows off wedding ring on Instagram

Jessica finally broke her silence and acknowledged she is a wife now. She posted two pictures clearly showing her ring.

The Isibaya actress also announced on February 27 that she was expecting her second child. Jessica and TK have a 4-year-old daughter named Namisa Dlamini.

See Jessica's Instagram post below:

SA's reactions to Jessica and Tk's marriage

People congratulated the stunner on her nuptials and her gorgeous wedding ring.

Røcket Scientist posted:

"I wish her the best of luck because celebrities and marriage are like oil and water."

Munyaradzi Moffat wrote:

"I have a feeling that this one can last in her marriage coz of the way she handles herself. We only get to know about her when she acts in a certain telenovela, other than that it silence."

Awonke Zulu stated:

"Batlo ko hurta wena, she loves the guy more. You could see who came up with the idea of pregnancy and marriage."

Zama Zet mentioned:

"She's giving me that aunty vibe."

MXoh Makhoba added:

"It's not like we wanted her bathong."

