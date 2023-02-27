Jessica Nkosi has taken to her social media pages to announce her second pregnancy

The former The Queen star announced the fantastic news by sharing stunning pictures showing her baby bump

Celebrities including Boity Thulo, DJ Zinhle, Enhle Mbali and Dr Musa Mthombeni reacted to the news

Congratulations are in order for renowned South African actress Jessica Nkosi who just announced her second pregnancy.

Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini are expecting their second baby. Image: @jessicankosi.

The star, who shares four-year-old Namisa with husband TK Dlamini, flaunted her baby bump in the now-viral pictures.

Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini expecting baby number two

Jessica Nkosi and her baby daddy TK Dlamini may have had their fair share of relationship drama, but things seem to be going great.

The former The Queen star had her fans and industry colleagues jumping for joy after announcing that she is expecting her second baby.

Jessica shared the adorable pictures on her Instagram page, much to her followers' delight. In one snap, the hot mom-to-be caressed her tummy while rocking a white dress and matching blazer - talk about stylish maternity wear. She wrote:

"God has been so so good!!! We are growing.❤"

DJ Zinhle, Boity Thulo, Enhle Mbali and more celebs react to Jessica Nkosi's announcement

The former Isibaya star's comments section was filled with congratulatory messages from her industry colleagues.

@djzinhle said:

"Congratulations my love."

@drmusamthombeni wrote:

"Bathong! Vele vele! Congrats guys!"

@boity added:

"Congratulations mommy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@simzngema commented:

"Oh mummy. I’m so happy for you ❤️"

@enhlembali_added:

"Congratulations mama ❤️❤️"

Jessica Nkosi's paternal family is allegedly against marriage with TK Dlamini due to similar clan names

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former Isibaya star Jessica Nkosi and her now husband Ntokozo "TK" Dlamini had their Umembeso ceremony on Friday, December 23, 2022.

MDN News reported that the pair tied the knot in the absence of Jessica's paternal family due to the pair sharing the same clan surname.

The Citizen quoted a source that is reportedly close to the actress' paternal family saying:

"We saw it coming that she would not inform us about her wedding. Her maternal family probably accepted the lobola. We haven’t heard from her since the family asked about their relationship. Jessica shares the same clan surname ‘Dlamini’ with TK and the family wasn’t happy about that."

