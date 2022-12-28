Actors Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini reportedly did not receive blessings from Jessica's dad's side of the family

The couple recently tied the knot, and according to a social media blog page, Jessica's paternal family did not come to the wedding

The TV stars have been together for a while and have a four-year-old beautiful baby girl together

Jessica Nkosi's paternal family is allegedly against her marriage with TK Dlamini. Image: @jessicankosi

Isibaya star Jessica Nkosi and her now husband Ntokozo TK Dlamini had their Umembeso ceremony on Friday, 23 December 2022.

MDN News reported that the pair tied the knot in the absence of Jessica's paternal family due to the pair sharing the same clan surname.

The Citizen quoted a source that is reportedly close to the actress' paternal family saying:

"We saw it coming that she would not inform us about her wedding. Her maternal family probably accepted the lobola. We haven’t heard from her since the family asked about their relationship. Jessica shares the same clan surname ‘Dlamini’ with TK and the family wasn’t happy about that."

People have since taken to the comments section to react. @SimphiweGcina said:

"Lot of people and families get confused about Clans... We can share clans but found out we are not relatives... Just like Nkosi & Dlamini, those surnames are not relatives."

@nyikfgd wrote:

"It’s not taboo there’s a ritual called Ukuphula ukhamba that’s done when you have the same surname but are not blood relatives. Do your research first."

@KeMariri commented:

"Both Nkosi and Dlamini are Swatis ... isn't it? And doesn't the honourable King have some Dlamini wives?"

@minnie_ncosie:

"But they took amalobolo they shouldn’t have in the first place."

