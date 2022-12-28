The mayor of Durban Mxolisi Kaunda and a few other Durban artists have paid Babes Wodumo a visit

Babes and her family are still mourning the passing of her husband Mandla Maphumulo who was popularly known as Mampintsha

He passed away in the early morning of Christmas Eve, 24 December 2022, after suffering a stroke

The Mayor of Durban and local artists visit Babes Wodumo. Image: @babes_wodumo/Instagram and @Whyfikelate/Twitter

Source: UGC

Social media user @WhyUfikelate posted several photos on Twitter showing mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and local artists at Babes Wodumo's home.

In the photos, Babes is seen seated on the mattress with her family and giving visitors a warm smile as she welcomes them into her home. Captioning the pictures, @WhyUfikelate wrote:

"Ooh Babes Wodumo, Beautiful and still smiling umntwana She's too young to be a widow. Love, light, and strength to you Babes....."

The social media user has since received mixed reactions as many people slammed her for posting such photos.@BonganiBoka6 said:

"So nothing is private anymore now in this world neh. "

@TlameloLorato wrote:

"I've always had a problem with how some people will bombard a grieving parent or loved one with questions or interviews even when they're not able to respond. I've since realised it's lack of humanity."

@Sthembele6021 said:"Awu bakwethu nishutha noma kunje kanti nikhule kanjn nina yazi seksele kancane nishuthe isdumbu somuntu oshonile ."

@blueEyeBallz commented:

"Haai man couldn't the men in frame 3 make more effort to dress for the occasion? Liberalism should not make us un-cultured."

@ThobekaGasa:

"First thing I noticed. Can't imagine what she must be going through above all that it's social media and these alleged side chicks plus she still has to put on a face and be friendly cause whatever she does/says will be picked apart. then on top of that she's a mother.

Babes Wodumo allegedly found out on social media that her husband Mampintsha had passed away, SA angry

In another article, Briefly News reported that a nurse allegedly broke the news of Mampintsha's passing on social media before alerting his family.

Babes Wodumo joined the trending topics again after a viral video confirmed that social media users knew about her husband Mampintsha's death before she did as a nurse broke the news online first.

People expressed their disappointment on Twitter and called for the nurse to be arrested, and the hospital to be sued.

Source: Briefly News