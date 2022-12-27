Babes Wodumo has topped social media trends after South Africans discovered that the public knew about her husband Mampintsha's death before she did

According to a viral video, a nurse broke the news online before the Wololo hitmaker was aware

Mzansi citizens have expressed anger and are calling for the nurse's arrest and the hospital to be sued

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africans have taken to social media to condemn the nurse who allegedly broke Mampintsha's death on social media before Babes Wodumo found out.

Babes Wodumo's name has been trending after many rumours about her and Mampintsha circulated after his death. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

A video detailing the events leading up to and following Mpintsho's death was shared on Twitter.

In the clip, allegations against a nurse who works at the hospital where the Big Nuz member died on 24 December 2022 have gone viral on Twitter. The nurse allegedly informed the public before the late star's wife heard of the tragic news.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

After watching the video, many people were enraged. Peeps have called for the nurse's arrest, while others want Babes to sue the hospital. Peeps wrote:

@lerato_lalove said:

"That nurse must be fired."

@joburgspaces shared:

"That nurse needs to be fired for not following protocol to set a good example to others so that we do not have such cases in future."

@SPHE000GP posted:

"I'm sure that's the same nurse who took pictures of Mampintsha in the hospital. And send them to certain people. What these people are doing is not right at all"

@Vee_Manini replied:

"The hospital must be sued. And the nurse must be charged. Just to set an example. People have no respect these days."

@Fabianhdw1 commented:

"People are way too forward these days. They don't even know if the family got the news first..."

@Sthembile_k wrote:

"That nurse must be fired and she must not be paid a cent of her benefits. It was not her place to announce his death especially since his family and wife were unaware."

@TTom_dollar reacted:

"They must arrest the nurse."

@ShimmyHarris added:

"That's disgusting honestly."

Mampintsha’s alleged side chicks come out to mourn his death

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Mampintsha's alleged girlfriends are also mourning his death. Videos of the side chicks surfaced on social media a few days after the Kwaito legend's passing.

The Big NUZ member succumbed to a stroke. He was coming from a performance when he suffered a stroke and was rushed to hospital. He was hospitalised but unfortunately passed away.

A social media user took to Twitter and posted videos of Mpintsho's side dishes mourning his death and sharing clips of them spending time with Mampintsha.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News