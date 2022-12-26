Makhadzi has missed yet another show, but things aren't looking good for the famous musician now that the law is involved

According to media reports, the star was scheduled to perform in Botswana but pulled a no-show

The Ghanama hitmaker faced harsh criticism on social media and had to clear her name by debunking the rumours online

Makhadzi is under fire not only from social media users but also from Botswana's law.

Makhadzi has finally responded by slamming the rumours that she is detained in Botswana. Image: @makhadzisa

According to legal documents circulating on the internet, the Ghanama hitmaker failed to appear at a Botswana event for which she had been scheduled.

Twitter account @DMNnewss reported that the event promoter did not take the act lightly and took Makhadzi to court. The star was detained, according to the tweet, and she needed to pay 713 000 Botswana Pula (over R900 000) to be released.

"MAKHADZI DETAINED IN BOTSWANA AS PER REPORTS She is currently destined by court sherif in Moshupa. According to sources the Mbewe Legal Practice and Hirshfield won't let her leave Botswana until she pays a Maun promoter for a show she missed."

After receiving backlash from online peeps when the news went viral, the musician cleared her name on Facebook, claiming that the reports were false.

"I can see allegations of me being arrested, to all my fans please stop entertaining the lies, no Police came to arrest me and I haven’t received any papers.

I am safe and free as I am speaking now. IAM eating my Christmas in a rehearsal room, preparing for my show for tomorrow 26 DECEMBER at GIYANI STADIUM ️. Please come support me," said Makhadzi.

People continued to criticize the star even after she cleared the air by denying the rumours. On social media, users stated:

@mpho_thebrand said:

"I've been to Botswana, they don't play. You won't find pharas smoking weed in public there."

@GreatZola011 shared:

"When fame starts getting over their heads, they end up thinking they have control everywhere, just pay back the money and move on with your life SIMPLE "

@Constitution_94 posted:

"Good! These artists have been taking small towns for fools...for too long! She must pay."

@Musa_underscore replied:

"Almost every South African artist has done this."

@connections_M commented:

"Why are they always getting high and missing shows?"

@MaqPaulM wrote:

"Hehehe they never learn. In Mzansi they can miss shows and nothing will happen to happen. Not in other countries."

@Kasi_hun also said:

"She must just fire her management team at this point."

