Makhadzi was not able to attend a show, and the person who booked her let it the country know that he was let down

The star performer got exposed by a Limpopo businessman Seth Molapo who explained how she cancelled

Makhadzi has been accused of having the same problem before, but this time, it seems the accusations may stick

Makhadzi is a stellar artist but has a reputation for sometimes being a no-show. The latest accusation comes after a client, Seth Molapo, spent nearly R100 000 on the superstar.

Makhadzi failed to honour a performance on 4 October after getting paid in full. Image: Instagram/@makhadzisa

Makhadzi has been called out for not fulfilling the contracts she agreed to. News of the musician cancelling comes after she got booked well in advance.

Makhadzi is a no-show after getting a full fee

According to ZAlebs, businessman Seth Molapo told the media that he paid Makahadzi R95 000. He says the payment was made nine days before the event on 4 October.

The businessman said Makhadzi called him on 1 October to cancel, saying she was sick after her one-woman show. ZAlebs reports that said gave back R40 000 from what he paid her.

Makhadzi has been in trouble for the same thing with Inno Morolong, but fans usually defend her. The Ghanama hitmaker is beloved by fans and constantly gets praise on social media.

