Thabang Moleya got candid about struggling with addiction before he got his life together as a big name in the South African TV industry

In an interview with Maps Maponyane, Thabang reflected on where he was before he fixed his life that was ruined by alcohol

Mzansi sang Thabang's praises over his openness when discussing the challenges he faced, from substance abuse to mental health

Thabang Moleya bared it all and spoke about being an alcoholic. The director of the hit TV series Gomora got inspirational as he talked about his life story.

Thabang Moleya told an inspirational story that left many impressed. A number of netizens could not stop raving about the sneak peek of his upcoming interview on Mzansi Icons.

Thabang Moleka speaks about addiction

DailySun reported that inspired online users with his story of getting past alcohol abuse and other challenges. The film director will be on Maps Maponyane's show Mzansi Icons, and he shared a sneak peek.

In the video, Thabang talked about being in the worst place of his life because of alcoholism. He opened up about having imposter syndrome and more. He captioned the video:

"May your challenges and struggles become testimonies of God's mercy and grace. Sometimes the brightest light shines from the darkest places. 10 years sober and telling my story. Godspeed."

Netizens commented that they could not wait to watch the whole interview on Mzansi Magic. Some were satisfied with the snippet as they said it was enough to show them how inspiring he is

@SiphiweKingM commented:

"Your story is truly inspiring and really shows how powerful God is."

@mojaseabelo commented:

"'Rock bottom has a basement' Tjerr"

@Vergill_Ross commented:

"Much respect for @Teabag_Moleya"

@PitsiAfrica commented:

"I saw the name, and I'm sold."

@Rebecca88841745 commented:

"Will definitely watch, Mr. T."

@mpilonhle_li commented:

"You’re doing amazing ."'

@BoitmeloJerry commented:

"Must watch.".

