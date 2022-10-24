An old video of Lloyiso Gijana leading a school choir at his former school has resurfaced on social media

South Africans who have never seen the video have flocked to their timelines to react to Lloyiso's incredible vocals

Many people praised the former Idols SA contestant for their emotional connection with his voices

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Lloyiso Gijana is trending on Twitter after a throwback video of him leading a school choir went viral.

Source: Instagram

Twitter is in an emotional mess after a resurfaced video of Lloyiso Gijana appeared on the platform.

In the video, the former Idols SA contestant can be seen wearing a school uniform and belting out a popular South African struggle song with other students.

Lloyiso's vocals are so amazing that South Africans couldn't close their mouths. Many said that the 23-year-old sounded good even when he was a teen.

@__NadiaN shared the following clip on Twitter:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Lloyiso gets compliments from Mzansi peeps

@SRibons said:

"What Lloyiso has is so spiritual; his voice touches you deep inside the pits of your inner being. You will cry ungathandi"

@minah_mou shared:

"How are all these people not crying"

@Shaoza_Offline posted:

"Wow, amazing got goosebumps for days."

@LongLiveLeech wrote:

"I mean, most talented adults are just talented kids who grew up. Seldom do you realise you’re good at something in adulthood? Adele started writing songs for “19” when she was 17. Real stars are generally identified in childhood."

@ER_Botshelo replied:

"His voice is magical"

@modisagae_o commented:

"This indicates that talent must be nurtured, and what we see is years and years in the making. So proud he has gotten this far."

@BaziSindane also said:

"That "Sihlukunyezwaaaaaa" at 0:12 Seconds "

@kwenkosi also shared:

"Children are crying, we need to listen and act"

@yayo__s also wrote:

"What a gift ❤"

@PoppyM2022 added:

"Continue to heal us @Lloyiso_rsa"

Anele Mdoda leaves Mzansi drooling with a hot snap of her legs

Briefly News previously reported that Anele Mdoda is unapologetically beautiful. The starlet set Instagram on fire with a recent snap.

The controversial media personality gave her followers what to look forward to this summer with a flaming hot post.

On her Instagram page, Anele shared a throwback snap that has since gotten people talking. The radio and television presenter rocked a mini white dress that left little to the imagination. She also revealed the former Idols SA judge and singer Unathi Nkayi was the one who captured the picture.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News