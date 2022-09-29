DJ Cleo is due to turn 43, and he wanted everyone to know that he has never been intoxicated in his decades of working in entertainment

The iconic musician took to social media to remind fans that he lives without ever getting drunk or anything else

DJ Cleo left many of his followers inspired by his healthy outlook on life and how he remained rooted in himself

DJ Cleo is a legendary musician from the South African scene. The DJ will soon celebrate getting older and wanted people to know that he's lived for so long without ever engaging in substance use.

DJ Cleo celebrated not ever having used any proof substances all his life. Image Instagram/@Gareth Cattermole/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Cleo gave credit to his music in order to explain why he's never been the type of person to do anything adventurous when it comes to getting drunk or high.

DJ Cleo celebrates 43 years of being sober

TimesLIVE reports that DJ Cleo took to Instagram to share that he has been completely sober all his life. Speaking to the publication he explained:

"I’ve never needed it for anything and I’ve seen all the negative side effects of narcotics which go against my beliefs and the core of my being.”

The DJ explained that he stays focused on his art and that his humble beginnings have made him careful so that "only the consequences" of his "actions can humble" him. Listing the advantages of not using alcohol or any substance. He said:

“You’re more focused, you can be spontaneous and catch on opportunities as they present themselves. You’re less prone to hurt, harm people and sever relations. You feel great, you heal quicker, you’re sharper, you look good, and also look younger than some drinkers. The benefits are endless.”

Fans of DJ Cleo reacted to his social media post by celebrating his birthday early. Many praised the DJ for leading a healthy lifestyle.

