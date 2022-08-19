Actor Innocent Masuku has opened up about how his drug addiction made him broke and lose his house and cars

The former Yizo Yizo star shared that he was introduced to drugs by a friend back in 2000 and has misused over R500 000 because of his addiction

After coming out of rehab, the star shared that he wants to get back to acting and wants to help other addicts beat the "demon"

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Innocent Masuku has opened up about how drugs made him broke. The former Yizo Yizo actor claimed that he lost his luxurious house worth R2 million, cars and money.

Former ‘Yizo Yizo’ star Innocent Masuku, aka Bobo, has opened up about how drugs ruined his life. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

Innocent, who played the character of Bobo in the classic SABC 1 drama series, wants to return to acting after spending six weeks in a rehabilitation centre.

ZAlebs reports that Innocent told Daily Sun that he wants to take his life back. He also wants to help other addicts beat "this demon". He revealed that he was introduced to drugs by a friend in 2000, adding that he lost about R500 000 through his addiction.

The EFF recently took to Twitter to share a clip of Innocent warning the youth about the effects of drugs.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Many of his fans shared that they hope he's able to bounce back because they miss him on their screens.

@Mantini2022 said:

"I grew up watching you dawg… hope to see you back on the big screen soon."

@_AfricanSoil commented:

"This is touching man, hope he bounces back."

@maxwellvusi wrote:

"Be strong brother man, be strong. Blessed."

@Alphyy3 said:

"Bravery. Thank you Bobza. I still dream of a yellow 325is. Tsogo my king."

@LedwabaThabangt added:

"My brother you're missed on our screens."

Katlego Maboe thanks Mzansi after his return to Expresso

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Katlego Maboe took to his timeline to express gratitude to the people who supported him in his darkest hour.

The media personality is back on TV doing what he does best after going through a lot following his cheating scandal. He lost his sponsorship deals and even lost his hosting gig on Expresso.

Now that he's back on the show, Katlego Maboe took to Twitter to share happy selfies of himself and to thank his followers for having his back when many thought he was down and out.

His fans and even Expresso took to his comment section to react to his post. Many shared that they can't wait to have him back on the breakfast show.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News