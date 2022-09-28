Emtee has taken to social media to share that he's confused why his city prefers to put international artists on their billboards when he's available

Emtee has taken to his timeline to complain about a few things. The rapper is not happy that his city has been giving him the run around when it comes to marketing his music.

Emtee complained that he has been trying to put his album covers on billboards. Image: @emteethehustla

The Roll Up hitmaker shared that his album covers have never appeared on a billboard in his city but US artists are always gracing the big billboards in Mzansi.

Taking to Twitter, he complained that he keeps seeing DJ Khaled's God Did album cover on the billboards but not his albums. According TshisaLIVE, Emtee said:

"I keep seeing this Khaled God Did album cover on a billboard in my city, but they always give me excuses as to why they can’t put a whole big Hustle on a billboard to market my work."

The star's fans took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Some shared that he should expect more of those excuses because he's an independent artist.

@geezybeatz145 commented:

"Automated Systems don't work like that Big Hustle... especially when you are indie expect nothing but those lame excuses."

@eastsidelouw wrote:

"They make more money selling Africans American content. They have big money behind that billboard you saw. A sad reality."

@SanceRenei said:

"SA CAN'T INVEST IN SA period, sad sad truth."

@MjRecords4 commented:

"Jealousy bro. But you don't need 'em to go gold again."

@EmessM_Slasher wrote:

"Billboards are paid for though. You can also pay to have that DIY 3 cover on em."

@MbusoXavi added:

"They don't appreciate black excellence."

