Hip hop rapper Emtee has listed himself as the uncontested number one songwriter and rapper in South Africa

The Logan rapper took to social media to shower himself with praise after a diss from fellow rapper Flvme

Emtee's fans headed to his timeline to share the same sentiments, many said the rapper is one of the most under-appreciated songwriters

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Emtee has been in the hip-hop game for the longest time. The talented rapper has been dropping hit after hit since his arrival on Mzansi's music scene.

Emtee recently took to Twitter and named himself one of the best rappers in the game. Image: @emteethehusla

Source: Instagram

The Ithemba hitmaker has been who regards himself as the king of South African hip-hop and has been compared with many different artists both upcoming and established.

According to SAHipHop Mag, the rapper recently took to his Twitter page to shower himself with praise. Per the publication, Emtee named himself as one of the best songwriters after he was challenged by Flvme. He tweeted:

"Emtee is one of the best song writers South Ah has Ever seen."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

His followers shared the same sentiments. Many agreed that the rapper does not get the recognition he deserves yet he is the best.

@thabangmasheleA commented:

"Emtee o deserva a statue in a music museum."

@PhacoSinoyolo wrote:

"Emtee deserves to be on the money notes."

@Toneytoni25 noted:

"This statement Speaks Volumes and is a pure fact and undeniable. If you don't believe that, Check the line's in @emteerecords Songs. Confession is what you will do aftermath. GOAT."

Thuli Phongolo’s R20K per Hour Booking Fee Causes a Stir Online: “All That for Her to Play a Pre Recorded Mix”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Thuli Phongolo is out to get the bag and is not compromising. The stunner got tongues wagging when a flyer that contained her booking fees and other requirements went viral.

According to the flyer posted by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, The Wife star charges a minimum of R20K an hour to play at gigs.

ZAlebs added that the hefty bill also comes with a long list of other fancy stuff, including business class tickets for the stunner and her manager, security, five-star hotel accommodation and many more.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News