Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo got social media users talking when they learned how much she charges per hour

The stunner, who is undoubtedly one of the most popular female DJs in the country, reportedly charges a hefty amount to mix at a gig and also comes with a long list of do's and don'ts

Peeps were unimpressed by how expensive it is to book Thuli P, and many even accused her of playing pre-recorded mixtapes at gigs

Thuli Phongolo is out to get the bag and is not compromising. The stunner got tongues wagging when a flyer that contained her booking fees and other requirements went viral.

According to the flyer posted by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, The Wife star charges a minimum of R20K an hour to play at gigs.

ZAlebs added that the hefty bill also comes with a long list of other fancy stuff, including business class tickets for the stunner and her manager, security, five-star hotel accommodation and many more.

The now-viral post caused a stir on Twitter. Peeps feel the stunner is not that good, and others even alleged that she plays pre-recorded mixtapes at gigs.

@romanbuso21 commented:

"Imagine paying all this just to get imix ka Takalani Sesame."

@Siyanicent wrote:

"I feel like we give female DJs a pass when they play nonsense because it's a female. That madness must stop. They have to be measured to the standard of men because it's not doing women any favours. They must be treated equal to men. This lady is well-known but she plays nonsense."

@ThandiweThandz_ added:

"Security for what? To guard the USB she uses when playing a pre-recorded mix?"

