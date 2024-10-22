Tyla's older sister is said to be making a significant impact in South Africa in her own way

Whitney Jasmin, a qualified Audiologist, is quietly making a difference while helping people with hearing difficulties

Mzansi is touched by her story and praised the Seethal family for making moves in their own way

Tyla’s older sister, Whitney Jasmin, is making a difference as an Audiologist. Images: Twitter/ whitneyjasmin_, Instagram/ tyla

Tyla's older sister, Whitney Jasmin, is making a huge impact in fellow South Africans' lives.

What does Tyla's older sister do?

While Tyla and her little sister, Sydney, enjoy the fruits of the singer's labour in the States, their older sister is making a difference in her own way.

Whitney Jasmin, a Wits graduate, recently commemorated World Audiologists Day on 10 October by showing off what she does for a living: helping people regain their ability to hear.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, the 25-year-old Audiologist showed off photos of herself in scrubs as she celebrated her career and sent a shout-out to her sister:

"Giving people back their ability to hear so they can listen to my sister's music."

Whitney lives a low-key lifestyle, and this was the first time many netizens got to know who she was. Others noted the difference in their last names, to which, in a TikTok, Whitney said she uses her mom's maiden name.

Mzansi shows love to Whitney Jasmin

Whitney's sweet story touches netizens:

Mazithi_Zee was moved:

"This is so beautiful, sister Whitney."

tshepi_rt said:

"Oh, I’m crying, stop. Your sister’s music deserves to be heard."

tylasgirl was touched:

"This is the cutest thing I've ever heard."

Zanndee was impressed:

"This is amazing, Whitney! Congratulations!"

le_jordy posted:

"Omg, that’s the cutest thing! Everybody is having an impact, and I love it!"

