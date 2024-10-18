Tyla praised Chris Brown ahead of his upcoming South African shows, calling him a talented, hard worker

Tyla shared in a video how Chris Brown would disguise himself in the audience to watch her perform and offer advice to help improve her craft

Fans reacted with mixed responses to Tyla's comments, with some showing support and others remaining sceptical

Grammy-winning South African star Tyla recently gushed about Chris Brown ahead of his much-awaited South African shows. The US singer has been making headlines and hogging headlines in SA following his concert announcement.

Tyla showered Chris Brown with praise during a recent interview.

Source: Getty Images

Tyla talks about working with Chris Brown

Internationally acclaimed SA star Tyla has opened up about working alongside Chris Brown. The Truth or Dare singer gave Breezy his flowers for being a talented, hard worker.

Speaking in a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, by a user with the handle @teniolaSteph, Tyla explained how Chris Brown would go the extra mile to help her in her craft. She said Chris even went as far as disguising himself and going into the audience to watch Tyla perform so he could give her some pointers. She said:

"Chris Brown is a very hard worker and very talented. He'd even watch my show, he'd go into disguise and come into the audience, and he'd often give me advice on how to be a better performer. I appreciate that so much."

Fans react to Tyla's sentiments about Chris Brown

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the now-viral video of Tyla praising Chris Brown. Some praised Tyla for appreciating Chris, while others shared their thoughts.

@Shemang_Adamz commented:

"Mute per usual. It's all a matter of convenience for them."

@Lebo_Segopotse wrote:

"That’s my Tyla Uppity African 🤭🤭🤭"

Chris Brown trolls Women for Change group

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Chris Brown has responded to Women For Change SA amid their intensive protests to stop the American singer from coming to South Africa in December. Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the star's response.

Hebanna! Chris Breezy had a few minutes to respond to the popular Women For Change SA group. The non-profit organisation has been fighting tirelessly to stop the award-winning singer and dancer from coming to Mzansi because of his GBV history.

