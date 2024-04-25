Musa Mseleku revealed that he turned down offers for honorary doctorates after Sello Maake kaNcube and Elizabeth Serunye received bogus ones

Mseleku called for genuine recognition for Maake kaNcube and criticised the need for bogus institutions to honour deserving individuals

Fans joined Mseleku in condemning the fake awards and called for action from the government to shut down such institutions

Musa Mseleku has shared that he also received offers to get honorary doctorates from several institutions. His post comes after legendary artists Sello Maake kaNcube and Elizabeth Serunye were awarded fake doctorates from Trinity International Bible University.

Musa Mseleku said Sello Maake kaNcube deserves to get recognition. Image: @sellomkn and @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku on turning down offers from bogus institutions

Social media was buzzing following the revelation that Sello Maake kaNcube and Elizabeth Serunye had received bogus honorary doctorates from Trinity International Bible University.

Taking to his Instagram page, businessman Musa Mseleku called on South African institutions to give veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube the recognition he deserves after many years in the industry. Not only that, the Uthando Nes'thembu star revealed that he also almost fell victim to fake institutions that reached out to him. He wrote:

"I fully understand what happened and why he accepted this. I have been approached before by these institutions but I turned them down.

"But that is beside the point, the point is this is one of the great men who has been there why does it take a bogus institution to recognise his work? Now people are crying out loud. This is an indictment to you people."

Fans react to Mseleku's post

Social media users echoed the same sentiments. Some even called for the government to shut down the bogus institutions to ensure it doesn't happen again.

@carol_mhlauli said:

"Why is the government not doing anything to shut down this institution? They can't keep saying the same thing over and over again without taking action."

@kwakhona638 wrote:

"Maybe we shouldn't expect so much from other people especially if we were not working for the country even people who contributed so much to the citizens of this country don't get honoured."

