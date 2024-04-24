Phumlani Dube spoke out about almost getting scammed by the Trinity International Bible University

The former radio presenter reportedly revealed that he was offered a doctorate, but a red flag poked out

Sadly, not everyone managed to catch on to the bogus institution which has been honouring Mzansi celebs with fake qualifications for years

Phumlani Dube opened up about his experience with Trinity International Bible University. Images: phumlanidube

Source: Instagram

Phumlani Dube allegedly opened up about almost being scammed by the Trinity International Bible University. With a shiny doctorate presented to him, Phumlani reportedly left the controversial institution hanging when he was asked to pay.

Phumlani Dube exposes Trinity International Bible University

As netizens continue to question celebs' qualifications since the Trinity International Bible University was exposed, Phumlani Dube opened up about his experience with the controversial institution.

According to ZiMoja, the former Gagasi FM presenter got candid about how he was nearly duped by Trinity in 2023. Dube reveals that he was offered a doctorate for his role in making a difference through the Phumlani Dube Foundation.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The excitement of being referred to as Dr Dube soon fizzled out once the institution requested that he pay R15K that would go into catering for the graduation ceremony:

"That's when they gave it away, and I suspected they were taking me for a ride. I ran away and left them with their doctorate!"

Mzansi celebs honoured with Trinity University qualifications

Sadly, not everyone had Phumlani's foresight, and the institution has been consistently handing out qualifications to local celebrities and politicians for years.

Briefly News shared a list of socialites who bagged bogus qualifications from the institution, including Sello Maake kaNcube and Elizabeth Serunye (Principal Thobakgale on Skeem Saam), who graduated on the same day.

With Phumlani Dube's story in mind, it begs the question of whether or not other celebs were coerced into paying for their qualifications for the sake of having a Dr title in their name.

Sello Maake kaNcube reacts to bogus qualification claims

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sello Maake kaNcube's response to claims that his qualification was fake.

The former Generations actor was honoured with a PhD before more details about the Trinity International Bible University came out.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News