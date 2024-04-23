Sello Maake kaNcube is not the only South African celebrity who was honoured with a bogus qualification

The actor was recently honoured with a PhD by the Trinity International Bible University, leading to investigations into the institution's legitimacy

Briefly News took a look at the local celebs who received honours from the bogus university, including Winnie Mashaba and Deborah Fraser

Sello Maake kaNcube and Winnie Mashaba are among the celebs honoured with fake qualifications by the Trinity International Bible University. Images: sellomkn, winnie_mashaba

Source: Instagram

As the Trinity International Bible University continues to be exposed for handing out bogus qualifications to renowned entertainers and politicians, Briefly News did a rundown of the socialites who fell victim to the phoney institution.

1. Sello Maake kaNcube

Former Generations actor, Sello Maake kaNcube, sparked an investigation into the Trinity International Bible University after posting several photos from his graduation day.

The Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande, confirmed that the institution was not running legitimately, and Sello's reaction to the news was priceless:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

2. Elizabeth Serunye

Taking to her Instagram page, a proud Elizabeth Serunye shared the news of receiving a doctorate from the institution.

The Skeem Saam actress seemingly graduated on the same day as Sello Maake, and received cheers from her supporters:

"Graduation day. Honor me as Dr Sikasu Serunye."

3. Winnie Mashaba

Briefly News reported that in light of Sello's PhD being called out, singer, Winnie Mashaba's qualification also came into question.

The Tsiu Tsaka singer received her doctorate in sacred music in 2019 from Trinity, and fans went from singing her praises to questioning her qualification:

4. Deborah Fraser

Late gospel singer, Deborah Fraser is among the celebs who were honoured by the bogus university.

Before she died in 2022, the legendary musician was honoured with a doctorate in sacred music the previous year, and shared a video from her graduation day:

5. Zwelinzima Vavi

Former general secretary of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), received a doctorate from Trinity in 2018.

According to Twitter (X) RealDEMAWUSA, the controversial politician was honoured as a Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership and Governance:

Woman catches holy ghost during Trinity University graduation

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a woman's reaction after being called to collect her qualification from the controversial Trinity International Bible University.

Netizens were moved to tears by the woman's reaction, which sparked a debate about faith.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News