A TikTok video captured a student's intense response when her name was called out during her graduation ceremony

Sout Africans were moved by the student's visible connection to the Holy Ghost, and had a debate about faith

Thousands reacted with comments and likes to support the woman who graduated from Trinity International Bible University

A graduation ceremony at Trinity International Bible University touched SA people.

A recent graduation ceremony delivered moments of pure, and unfiltered emotion. A student from Trinity International Bible University stole the spotlight when it was her turn to walk the stage.

Woman acknowledges God on graduation day

The graduate was overcome with joy when she collected her qualification. It was clear that something profound was happening within her. She said in the comments:

"The Spirit of God is all over me. ❤️ It’s a biblical ceremony people of God. ❤️"

Graduation video spreads on TikTok

The video posted by @526_mercy clocked over 700,000 views and got an overwhelming response from viewers.

Many were convinced she was filled with the Holy Ghost during the special moment.

SA weighs in on moving video

Some said in the comments that seeing the wholesome clip brought tears to their eyes.

@Raphaella said:

"When you are a vessel of God, where you are the anointed will always be there. You are highly favoured. The spirit of God operates in a mysterious way. "

@nceshido stated:

"Thank you madam speaker for respecting the holy spirit."

@1711boki posted:

"Some will never understand. "

@Nonhlanhla _N mentioned:

"When everyone is taking pretty pictures, fike uJesu athi remember I carried you. Congratulations sisi. "

@owethuowucmall wrote:

"And then people will think you have demons. Moyongcwele! "

@sesiPuse shared:

"The goosebumps I got watching this. Guys mara la understand?"

@Abrina1077 commented:

"I tried to hold myself but I couldn't tears ended up running down. "

@maNgoza added:

"He is a man above all. Even the professors bow and respect, then who am I? "

