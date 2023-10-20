A heartwarming moment unfolded on TikTok when a proud mother got emotional after her daughter bought a Mercedes-Benz for herself

The video of this touching gesture has gone viral, amassing an incredible 2.4 million views, with people praising the bond between the pair

In the video, the daughter reveals her brand-new car, which moves her mother to tears, touching hearts

A woman could not contain her joy when her daughter bought a brand-new Merc. Images: @rati_wa_benz

Source: TikTok

A proud mother was brought to tears when her daughter bought herself a brand-new Mercedes-Benz.

A mother's tears of joy

TikTok user @rati_wa_benz shared a video of her mom accompanying her to collect their luxurious car. The mother's eyes welled up with tears as she processes that her daughter had bought a Merc.

The touching clip has gained an astounding 2.4 million views and thousands of shares and likes. This warm display of love and appreciation highlights the connection between a mother and her child. The video also highlighted that our achievements often reflect the hard work and sacrifices our parents have made.

Watch the video below

Mzansi in tears

The viral moment is a beautiful reminder of the love a mother has. People throughout Mzansi could not contain their tears and many were touched my the mum's reaction.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Angeliquee said:

"Congratulations sis on making it while your parents are still physically here to see your success."

@Zaza281 commented:

"Can someone tell me why am I chopping onions, congratulations."

@shumilezigidi shared:

"Congratulations nkosazana, mommy is your prayer warrior. still on that; where is daddy if that won't offend?"

@ntsiki makoni explained:

"You've got the best mom, my mom couldn't care less about my achievements big or small."

@user8618761178132 said:

"She’s thinking of how hard she raised you..Tsedi botse di swanela lapa la gagwe."

