CIDB registration: step-by-step guide with all details for 2022

If you are involved in the construction industry or have an ongoing construction in South Africa, you have heard of the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB). The board deals with contractor development, delivery management, and capacity improvement of contractors. CIDB registration is required for all contractors intending to work in the public sector.

The South African Construction Industry Development Board was established by an Act of Parliament, Act 38 of 2000. By going through the CIDB registration process, contractors' capacity development and empowerment and industry performance and best practice are enhanced.

CIDB registration: step-by-step guide for 2022

Did you know that all contractors working in the public sector must register with the CIDB? The board strives to empower local contractors. However, home builders are regulated by the National Home Building Council (NHBRC), so they do not have to register with this board.

Subcontractors and joint ventures also do not need to register. Below are all the details about the registration process.

What is CIDB registration?

It refers to the requirement for all contractors in the public domain to be registered or acknowledged by the Construction Industry Development Board by being on the Register of Projects and Register of Contractors in the country.

Why should you register?

Registering with the board adds contractors to the Register of Contractors that aids policymakers in evaluating the extent of empowerment and transformation in the construction industry. The information gathered by the relevant officials guides appropriate development and policy decisions in the country.

Online CIDB registration

The board's official website offers access to various services, including online registration. These services are listed below.

Online registration for Grade 1

Adding a grade 1 to your grades

Applications for a 3-year renewal of registration

Change of company particulars

NB: Applications for a 3-year renewal of registration are made via email.

Step-by-step online registration process

Follow the steps below to register with the board.

Contractors registered with the Central Supplier Database (CSD) and CIDB

Visit the board's official website, go to the Quick Links menu and click the Register online as a contractor tab. This will open the login page.

menu and click the tab. This will open the login page. Click Register to create the login details. You will be asked for your CRS number, email address, and password.

to create the login details. You will be asked for your CRS number, email address, and password. Select Yes if the enterprise is already registered with the board.

if the enterprise is already registered with the board. Enter the CRS number and CSD number of the enterprise you wish to register and click Next .

. Click on Back to sign in to capture the login details received via your email. Enter the details to access your account.

Contractors registered with Central Supplier Database (CSD) only

Visit the board's official website, go to the Quick Links menu and click the Register online as a contractor tab. This will open the log in page.

menu and click the tab. This will open the log in page. Click Register to create the login details. You will be asked for your CRS number, email address, and password.

Select No if the enterprise is only registered with CSD.

if the enterprise is only registered with CSD. Capture the CSD number of the enterprise you wish to register and click Next .

. Confirm the details and click Next .

. Capture the details of the contact person and click Submit .

. Upon successful registration, the login details will be sent to the email address of the contact person.

Click on Back to log in to capture the login details received via your email. Use the details to log in.

How to log in

Visit the board's official website, go to the Quick Links menu and click the Register online as a contractor tab. This will open the login page.

Enter your CRS number, email address and password, agree to the Terms and Conditions and then click Sign in .

. You will see the Dashboard, which shows all your information, including all applications you have made.

How to submit an application

Once you are logged in, scroll to the bottom of the Dashboard and click on the type of application you wish to create.

Confirm the enterprise, tax compliance and BBBEE information from CSD and click Next .

. Confirm the enterprise ownership for 3-year renewals and new applications, and click Edit .

. Enter your citizenship, race, gender, shares held, and voting rights for each owner and click Continue.

NB: Where the owner is Black, select the daily functions in the enterprise and click Continue.

Enter all ownership details, then click Next .

. Select the class of works and click Next .

. Select the grade level and click Next .

. Go through the declaration, capture the designation of the person making the application and click OK and then Submit .

and then . Confirm the total amount due and click on Make payment .

. Enter your bank card details and click Next .

. Enter the One-Time Pin (OTP) sent to the contact number that is linked to the bank card and click Submit. You can also pay via Instant EFT. All you have to do is follow the prompts that appear on your screen. Your registration will be activated once your money goes through.

What is the grading system?

The grading helps to determine the maximum value a contractor can comfortably fulfil. A higher grading number means an increased limit to the tender value.

Grade 9, for example, means the contractor does not have a limit to the amount and value of work they can do and is the highest. On the other hand, there are no qualifying criteria for grade 1.

When grading between levels 2 and 9, the board looks at the projects a contractor has completed in the last 5 years and available capital. Contractors can be graded as sole proprietors, partnerships, companies, or corporations. The grading system is shown below.

CIDB registration forms

Various forms are required to complete the registration process. You should ensure you fill out the appropriate form for your needs. The options you have are listed below.

Supporting documents

The CIDB company registration and grading process is similar to sole proprietors, partnerships, or corporations. The supporting documents you will be asked to produce are listed below.

A copy of the project award (from the client who issued work to a contractor)

A payment certificate

A certificate of project completion

Bank statements

Costs

The registration costs vary depending on a contractor's grade. They also differ depending on whether it is a first-time application or renewal. The exact amount you should pay will appear on your screen as you proceed with the registration process.

Validity

Each CIDB grade is valid for 3 years, meaning that it expires on the anniversary of registration. After 3 years, a contractor needs to renew it.

Every 6 years, a contractor must prove that they still meet the relevant criteria to remain in a particular grade by submitting the necessary supporting documentation.

Contacts

If you need more information about how to register with the board, use the contact details below.

Telephone numbers: +27 86 100 2432/ +27 12 482 7200

Email addresses

Gauteng: cidbgp@cidb.org.za

cidbgp@cidb.org.za Limpopo: cidblp@cidb.org.za

cidblp@cidb.org.za Eastern Cape: cidbec@cidb.org.za

cidbec@cidb.org.za Free State: cidbfs@cidb.org.za

cidbfs@cidb.org.za KwaZulu Natal: cidbkzn@cidb.org.za

cidbkzn@cidb.org.za Mpumalanga: cidbmp@cidb.org.za

cidbmp@cidb.org.za North West: cidbnw@cidb.org.za

cidbnw@cidb.org.za Northern Cape: cidbnc@cidb.org.za

cidbnc@cidb.org.za Western Cape: cidbwc@cidb.org.za

How much does it cost to register with CIDB?

The amount it costs varies depending on the grade and whether it is a new application or renewal.

How can I get a CIDB certificate?

The board does not print certificates. Instead, registered contractors are published on the official website after a successful registration.

How long does it take to get a CIDB certificate?

It takes 21 working days to get registered. However, the board does not print registration certificates. Instead, the name of the contractor is published on the website once grading is awarded. Clients can verify grading as well as the status of a contractor’s registration on the site.

How do I do CIDB registration in Cape Town?

You should follow the registration steps described above to complete your application. Since it is done online, you can complete your application from any location as long as you have the required details and meet the application criteria.

Does the board provide contractor training?

No, the board does not offer contractor training.

The CIDB registration process is fairly straightforward. The board's mandate is to enhance delivery management, capacity improvement, and contractor development in the South African construction industry.

