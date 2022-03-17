TV and radio host Masechaba Ndlovu shares some surprising news with her followers this week, telling them to look out for some music from her

The media personality's new career venture caused a bit of a tiff on the internet as followers digested the decision to wear a different hat

While others shut Masechaba down, some netizens called out the "negative Nellies" for supporting every celebrity except for those in Mzansi

Masechaba Ndlovu is one of the most talked-about celebs in Mzansi today. The well-known presenter shared that she'll be following her passion and adding 'musician' to her list of talents.

Masechaba Ndlovu has announced her new venture into music, stirring up some mixed reactions. Image: @masechabandlovu

Source: Instagram

Masechaba Ndlovu is following her dreams of becoming a musician. The radio personality has teamed up with The Rand Lordz to put out her first single.

ZAlebs reports that not many fans were super supportive of Masechaba's announcement. After hearing the news that the celeb has been working on making music, many felt the music biz could do without her.

Entertainment blogger Phil Mphela broke the news on Twitter, bringing in an array of mixed comments. The social media personality even had to intervene to call people out on their negativity.

@KgomotsoThlaphan said:

"She is singing now wow, being a celeb in SA is nice you can do just about everything shame."

@OngeziweSgcw3 wrote:

"She was/is the spokesperson of Minister of Arts and Culture weeeeeeehh! Maybe she saw a gap. She must know with that hairstyle we expect a banger."

@PhilMphela responded:

"One thing about South Africans, we are quick to mock our own for the same things we celebrate in foreigners. Here, if you black, don’t be anything, don’t do anything … beyond what your people peg you as. Sad."

