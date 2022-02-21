A local woman is the butt of the joke online after she illustrated the sheer scale of the disaster that befell her

The Twitter user, @ZanKulati, posted pictures showing herself and former radio personality Masechaba Ndlovu

The tweep had said she wanted to emulate the Masechaba look, only that her hairstylist was not up to the task

A local woman is the butt of the joke on Mzansi Twitter after she was let down by a hairstylist who failed to see her vision of what, or rather, who she wanted to look like.

Deciding to go to the only place she thought could offer her a level of comfort, the woman took to Twitter, where, against all hope, she was in for a rude awakening. It all started when the user, @ZanKulati, shared images of the vision she had versus the result she got.

A local woman who wanted to look like Masechaba Ndlovu has been gravely disappointed. Image: @ZanKulati

The caption read:

"What I asked vs What I got."

If there was ever any deception in the caption, it would have been quickly uncovered. Fortunately, for Saffas, the camera cannot lie, and in the case of the woman at the centre of the mess – well, she would've been hoping the opposite was true.

Judging from the images, she placed faith in the hairdresser to emulate former Metro FM presenter turned spokesperson for Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture Nathi Mthethwa, Masechaba Ndlovu's look.

The outcome was, to say the least, a hairy mess, as Saffas eagerly pointed out as they tried to make sense of what they were seeing. The post attracted 5 000 likes and more than 1 300 retweets. This, as Saffas lit up her mentions with nearly 500 comments.

Locals share in the funnies

Briefly News takes a trip done the comments strip to unearth some of the best reactions to the post.

@Inenekazi1 wrote:

"Nawe you paid, said thank you and walked out of the salon."

@ByN124 said:

"Yhoo. I just can't. Maybe try contouring your nose nje – kuzolunga!"

@Sabs_Mafungase added:

"I'm sending you my medical bill shem, ngishile manje!"

