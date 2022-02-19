Radio host and DJ Thando Thabethe dropped jaws as she rocked a sexy summer number for a photoshoot

Thando headed online to share the pictures hot off the press before leaving her fans smitten in her wake

Followers wasted no time taking to the radio personality's mentions to shower her stylish look with compliments

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Media personality Thando Thabethe recently had Mzansi gasping for breath as she painted the town red in the chic number she decided to rock. Appearing flawless, she left her followers dazzled when she headed online with snaps of the snazzy-looking number.

Her colourful silky summer dress was complemented by turquoise peep-toe pumps and showed off just enough to leave something to the imagination. The 5 FM radio jock appeared to be all done up for a scheduled photo shoot.

Radio host Thando Thabethe has dropped jaws in her sexy summer dress. Image: @thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

She shared the images hot off the press on her various social media platforms, leaving her fans full to bursting with FOMO. Taking to her verified @Thando_Thabethe Twitter handle, the actress wrote:

"Friday Akere."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The host of 947's drive-time show was previously berated online for her supposed "insensitivity" towards another radio host, Dineo Ranaka, who, at the time, had been suspended by Metro FM for misconduct.

Videos doing the rounds online showed Thando and her co-hosts doing the #UmlandoChallenge. Like Dineo, Thando and co danced and gyrated on studio furniture, including desks housing sensitive equipment.

Notably, 5 FM did not come down hard on Thando, contrary to Metro's heavy-handed response to Dineo. The actress quickly shot down suggestions that she was gaslighting, explaining that she did the viral challenge as a show of support for Dineo.

Fans gush over sexy look

But if the overwhelming response to her recent fashion statement is anything to go by, all has been forgiven. The tweet attracted more than 6 000 likes. Briefly News takes a look at some of the responses served on the timeline.

@ErnestTladi7 wrote:

"I love everything on those pictures. You look beautiful, ntombi."

@dudleyvisser said:

"You looking fly. However, if I think about that bush you talked about on your show on Thursday, it kills the vibe. Have a wonderful weekend."

@Cw6TB5emFGgKg7b added:

"Colours blended very nicely."

Thando gets involved in #DropdDownChallenge

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that Thabooty has bodied yet another viral challenge. The actress invited everyone in her home to join her in filming a video for the #DropDownChallenge.

Her dogs Coco and Cody seem to have stolen the show, seeing Thando trend for her latest take on a social media challenge. The radio personality took on the viral challenge with the help of her entire household.

The media personality took to Instagram to share the video and drew in thousands of fans who absolutely adored seeing her dogs join in on the fun. Not so long ago, Thabethe and her afternoon drive crew's #UmlandoChallenge almost drove the internet.

Source: Briefly News