Thando Thabethe Gets the Whole House Involved in the Ultimate #dropdownchallenge

Thando Thabethe is absolutely owning every challenge on the internet and the drop-down challenge was the latest on her list

The 947 radio host got her entire household involved in the filming of the video and even got her adorable puppies, Coco and Cody, to join

Thando is no stranger to trending for her dance challenges with her previous success coming from her office Umlando challenge

Thando Thabethe aka Thabooty has bodied yet another viral challenge. The actress invited everyone in her home to join her in filming a video for the #dropdownchallenge and her dogs Coco and Cody seems to have stolen the show.

Thando Thabethe slays the #dropdownchallenge with her puppy making a cameo. Image: @thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

Thando Thabethe is trending for her latest take on a social media challenge. The radio personality has taken on the viral Drop Down Challenge, with the help of her entire household.

The media personality took to Instagram to share the video and drew in thousands of fans who absolutely adored seeing her dogs join in on the fun.

@avakelequeenbea wrote:

"Not coco and Cody dropping it down."

@nomfundo.gina said:

"The makeup artist is so me."

@ma.dlamini_omuhle commented:

"It's definitely Coco for me."

@chef_nompi wrote:

"Coco is varbbbbz baby varbbzz."

Not so long ago, 947 reported that Thando Thabethe and her afternoon drive crew almost drove the internet with their Umlando Challenge. The crew danced all the way through the radio station to provide Mzansi with pure entertainment.

Thando Thabethe shows off her range with a mashup of her past roles, peeps reply with their fave performances

Briefly News reported that Thando Thabethe is a multi-hyphenate that goes by many names on and off-screen and she proudly shared that recently. The radio host, entrepreneur and actress uploaded a compilation video that presented her acting chops.

Thando’s Instagram video presents clips from the varying projects she’s lent her talent to over the years. It also highlighted the many names she has adopted for her on-screen personas by adding them as text in the video.

The clip seems to be Thando’s take on a TikTok trend that consists of creators editing clips of themselves in different looks over a song called That’s Not My Name. Thando’s contribution to the challenge certainly was a hit, since many pointed out her impact after seeing the video.

