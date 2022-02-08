Thando Thabethe posted a clip that compiled her best on-screen moments on Sunday, showing off her talent in being able to pull off different characters

The media persona’s video included roles that she’s killed throughout her active years in the industry, proving that even the smaller parts she’s had have made an impact

Thando’s fans pointed out her excellence in the craft of performing in front of the camera and took the post as an opportunity to give her her flowers for the roles they loved the most

Thando Thabethe is a multi-hyphenate that goes by many names on and off-screen and she proudly shared that recently. The radio host, entrepreneur and actress uploaded a compilation video that presented her acting chops.

Thando’s Instagram video presents clips from the varying projects she’s lent her talent to over the years. It also highlighted the many names she has adopted for her on-screen personas by adding them as text in the video.

The clip seems to be Thando’s take on a TikTok trend that consists of creators editing clips of themselves in different looks over a song called That’s Not My Name. Thando’s contribution to the challenge certainly was a hit, since many pointed out her impact after seeing the video.

Several peeps also commented which characters Thando played moved them the most in her comment section. Take a look at some of the positive replies Thando Thabethe’s fans had to share below.

@marangdream declared:

“It’s the range for me!”

@ayandabrightx noted:

“Nolwazi was my fave"

@tekky_lee said:

“The Thando character is so iconic”

@dudu.mpandla commented:

“You nailed them all baby girl. You’re so talented”

@dudusokani added:

“I loved Linda”

