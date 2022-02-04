Thando Thabethe gave one of her 947 listeners some Valentine’s Day date suggestions yesterday and shared the clip of her conversation on Instagram

The media personality told her fans to tag their significant others on her post and asked if she should tag her bae first which seems innocent at face value

Thando’s fans, however, caught the clue in her post and hilariously called her out on her sneaky way of insinuating that she’s ready for the big question

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Thando Thabethe recently gave some sound counsel to a 947 listener who called in for Valentine’s Day ideas. She suggested he goes all out with breakfast in bed, roses, a 5-star dinner with champagne and a ring.

A special diamond is essential for Thando Thabethe's ideal Valentine's Day. Image: @thando_thabethe/Instagram and @lunga_shabalala/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Thando shared the entertaining consultation on her Instagram page, urging her followers to rope their partners into the conversation. She also volunteered to signal her partner in the direction of her post first, writing:

“Here…some Valentine’s Day advice! Tag your partner so they have no excuses. Should I go first?”

Although Thando was probably only joking, several of her followers caught an underlying message from the clip and caption. They came to the conclusion that the radio host used it as a sneaky way to tell her man to put a ring on it.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Several netizens pointed the witty set-up out in her comment section and suggested that Lunga Shabalala should act soon. Many also applauded Thando for her smart play. Take a look at some of the comments shared below.

@ceehlesele_sa declared:

“I see what you’re doing Thando"

@sethu_cyprian noted:

“@thando_thabethe is giving us hints you guys, she’ll probably be Mrs Shabala soon”

@sindi_babe01 asked:

“@lunga_shabalala you heard baba?”

@disebomatlaletsa said:

“The last part! You mean business girl”

@benniemoraba warned:

“@lunga_shabalala you're in trouble on the 14th bra”

5 celebs who slayed the Cape Town Met race ‘Glam Garden’ theme: Thando Thabethe, Lebo Gunguluza and DJ Naves

In more stories concerning Thando and her bae, Briefly News recently reported that South Africa's elite socialites gathered in the Mother City for the prestigious Cape Town Met Race. Since a winner had been determined in the horse race, peeps could finally focus on celeb fashion.

Briefly News gathered some photos of some of the most memorable looks from the event. Celebs showed up dressed to the nines at the Cape Town Met Race and Thando Thabethe, Sphectacula, DJ Naves and Lunga Shabalala stood out.

The theme for this year's flagship racing event took the guests back to their roots. IOL reported that the attendees were required to show up in their best 'Glam Garden' looks and the peeps did not disappoint.

Source: Briefly News