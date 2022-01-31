One of Cape Town's most prestigious social events has come and gone and the celeb fashion is currently the talk of the town

The theme was Glam Garden and Mzansi's A-listers showed up in their finest attire and the photos have light-up timelines

Briefly News has compiled a list of some of the outfits that really stood out from the day and a famous couple had made the list

South Africa's elite socialites gathered in the Mother City this past weekend for the prestigious Cape Town Met Race. Now that a winner has been determined in the horse race, peeps can finally focus on celeb fashion. Briefly News has gathered some photos of some of the most memorable looks from the event.

Celebs showed up dressed to the nines at the Cape Town Met Race and Thando Thabethe, Sphectacula, DJ Naves and Lunga Shabalala stood out. Image: @thando_thabthe, @sphectacula and @lunga_shabalala

The theme for this year's flagship racing event took the guests back to their roots. IOL reports that the attendees were required to show up in their best 'Glam Garden' looks and the peeps did not disappoint.

Here is a look at some of the most memorable celebrity looks:

1. Thanod Thabethe

The 947 afternoon drive show host took away Kenilworth's breath with her stunning bedazzled feather look.

2. Lunga Shabalala

Lunga had to live up to his bae's levels with his look and the smitten boyfriend did a pretty decent job.

3. Lebo Gunguluza

The former Real Housewives of Johannesburg star sparkled and shined in her little number that surely left tongues wagging.

4&5. Sphectecula and DJ Naves

The two musicians kept it dapper while still living up to the theme of the day, looking crisp and sharp.

