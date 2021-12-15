South Africa has some of the most fashion-forward celebs on the globe and their social media accounts stay popping with the hottest fits

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and rapper Riky Rick have the most elegant sense of style while Somizi prefers a more out-there form of attire

Briefly News has taken a look at some of the best-dressed A-listers in the country and compiled a list of a few stunning looks that are hard to forget

Celeb outfits are always some of the most memorable parts of their appearances. Others save their slayage for red carpets, while some eat, sleep and breathe fashion. Briefly News has created a list of seven celebs who never seem to drop the ball when it comes to looking good.

Riky Rick, Zozi Tunzi and Maps Maponyane are on the list of Mzansi's most stylish celebs. Image: @rikyrickworld, @ zozitunizi and @mmaponyane



1. Zozibini Tunzi

Zozi absolutely embodies the title of Miss Universe because her fashion sense is out of this world. The pageant queen is always trying out bold new looks and never shies away from playing with a little bit of colour.

2. Riky Rick

The Boss Zonke hitmaker may have gotten his start in the music biz but fashion seems to be his true calling. The rapper has changed the face of male fashion in many ways and is always experimenting with new accessories and aesthetics. Ricky has truly earned his nickname as the Cotton King.

3. Bonang Matheba

Mzansi's very own queen B has been killing the looks game since day one. In many ways, Bonang is a true fashionista. B owns every single red carpet look she has ever been on. Mo'girl will never be caught slipping.

4. Somizi

Somizi has always opted for an over the top look. The celeb always finds the theatrics in every outfit and needs a certain level of drama to pull off his flamboyant outfits. When it comes to accessories, there can only be one Somgaga.

5. Mihlali

Beauty influencer Mihlali loves her clothes as much as she loves her make up. The media personality's Instagram is filled with stunning outfits but her most memorable has to be her pink birthday number.

6. Maps Maponyane

Maps Maponyane's sense of style can be described as the rich uncle look. The celeb always looks dapper in his minimalistic outfits. Maps often finishes off his signature looks with a hat.

7. Thuli Phongolo

Thuli P always has to be on her game when she shows up to her fully booked gigs. The actress truly embodies what it means to be a slay queen. Thuli can dress it up and dress it down and still never miss a beat.

