Riky Rick offered a glimpse at the stylish designer outfit he recently wore at a swanky gathering with some of SA's most elite personalities

The trendsetter fittingly captioned his post with advice for aspiring fashionistas, encouraging them to dress out the box

Impressed fans and peers rushed to shower Riky with praise for his fashionable fit that was decorated with eye-catching embellishments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Riky Rick proved why he reigns supreme as the drip king with a recent outfit photo. The Mzansi star flashed his signature out of the ordinary steeze at what looks like an exclusive affair and shared pics with fans on Instagram yesterday.

Riky Rick was dressed to the nines in an intricate design for a recent soiree. Image: Jabulani Langa/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Riky Rick has donned many designer outfits in the past and his looks keep getting better. His recent patterned Maxhosa get-up is one of his best, especially with the addition of his impeccable beaded accessories.

Although Riky posed alongside several South African taste-makers in the pictures, the fashion-forward artist still stood out. The Mali Eningi collaborator appropriately captioned his post with a tip for others who dress to impress. He wrote:

“THE OUTFIT WAS NEVER MEANT TO FIT IN… NEITHER SHOULD YOU.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Like clockwork, Riky Rick’s comment section filled up with compliments and enough flame emoji’s to alarm a firefighter. See some of the feedback the rapper received for his unique garments:

@thuliphongolo wrote:

“AmaBOZZA!!! ”

@laduma commented:

“In DON MAKHADO we trust ”

@tbo_za added:

“No ways Mr Rikstar”

@Iamsamfole said:

“The outfit is DOPE! 10/10! ”

And @kamo.papi commented:

“a FASHIONISTA ”

Riky Rick hosts boujee all-black “Team Up for Excellence” dinner, SA’s littest attend

Briefly News previously reported that Riky Rick adopted his iconic taste to create a breathtaking exclusive event. When Riky Rick does anything, best believe he does it with pure class and perfection.

Having a partnership relationship with Remy Martin, Riky hosted a lush private dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel: The Westcliff. Riky Rick got all the industry's best together for the fancy dinner that had peeps asking questions.

Riky and the premium alcoholic beverage brand have been doing business for some time. Coining the past boujee meet up a “team up for excellence” dinner, one could only wonder what to expect from the partners.

Kwesta, Uncle Waffles, Moozlie, Big Zulu and Macc Gee were just a few of the famous attendees. Fittingly, Riky Rick dressed up in an exquisite leopard print blazer, making him one of the best-dressed people at the party.

Source: Briefly.co.za