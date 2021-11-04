When Riky Rick does anything, best believe he does it with pure class and perfection. Having a lit partnership relationship with Remy Martin, Riky hosted a lush private dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel: The Westcliff to celebrate their blessings.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Riky Rick got all the industries best together for a lush dinner that has peeps asking questions. Image: @rikyrickworld and @kwestadakar

Source: Instagram

Riky and the lit alcoholic beverage have been doing business for some time now but it seems like they have something exciting in the pipeline. Coining this boujee meet up a “team up for excellence” dinner, one can only wonder what is coming.

Almost every lit face in the Mzansi hip hop, amapiano and dance industry attended this breathtaking event. Kwesta, Uncle Waffles, Moozlie, Big Zulu and Macc Gee were just a few of the lit attendees.

Take a look at some of the pictures from the lush all black dinner:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“I feel so sorry for her”: Clips of Uncle Waffles being groped raise people’s blood pressure

Uncle Waffles has been the talk of the social media streets for some time now as her moves have mesmerised the nation. Recently men have been putting the young DJ in uncomfortable positions and the people of Mzansi are having none of it, reported Briefly News.

After seeing the notably male-dominated scene Uncle Waffles submerged herself in, red flags started being raised and peeps started to speak out.

Entertainment tea spiller Musa Khawula set fireworks off after sharing a few clips showing Uncle Waffles being put in a few uncomfortable positions that no woman should ever have to tolerate, reported ZAlebs.

Riky Rick accused of suffering from 'DJ Tira Syndrome' for riding Uncle Waffles' wave

Uncle Waffles became an overnight sensation when she had peeps grooving from SA to the USA. The social media icon gained a large following after her video went viral. Riky Rick has jumped on the Uncle Waffles wave and peeps think he needs to find his own spotlight.

According to the Twitter dictionary, is'Tira is the uncontrollable urge to shine in other people's spotlight and many people believe that rapper Riky Rick suffers from this phenomenon.

After Uncle Waffles became a hit, Riky shared a video of himself dancing with the DJ in a parking lot, just days later. The two can be seen grooving to an Amapiano track in the Instagram video that left many followers questioning Rikhado.

Source: Briefly.co.za