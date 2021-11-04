Uncle Waffles has been seen in some very uncomfortable situations the people just could not turn a blind eye to

Sharing some hectic clips on social media, Musa Khawula highlighted a few of these moments, sending social media users raging

Many took to the comment sections of the posts to express how angered they are by this kind of behaviour

Uncle Waffles has been the talk of the social media streets for some time now as her moves have mesmerised the nation. Recently men have been putting the young DJ in uncomfortable positions and the people of Mzansi are having none of it.

The way Uncle Waffles has been seen being treated does not sit well with the people of Mzansi. Image: @unclewaffffles

After seeing the notably male-dominated scene Uncle Waffles submerged herself in, red flags started being raised and peeps started to speak out.

Entertainment tea spiller Musa Khawula set fireworks off after sharing a few clips showing Uncle Waffles being put in a few uncomfortable positions that no woman should ever have to tolerate, reported ZAlebs.

Musa Khawula shared:

Seeing the undeniably forceful situations captured in these clips sent peeps blazing. There is no excuse to use a young woman’s thirst to make something of herself in the entertainment industry as a powerful hold over her. Sis looked almost frightened in both the clips and it raised people’s blood pressures.

Take a look at some of the enraged comments:

@Sthe_Y said:

“I feel so sorry for her, I hope she doesn't feel like they can treat her anyhow just because they helped her.”

@KeabetsweMoitsi said:

“I think she needs someone besides these guys to advise her on some few things about the industry.”

@nandi_pia said:

@LesegoTlhabi said:

@dumisane_ said:

