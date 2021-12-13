Durban-born rapper LucasRaps is flying the country's flag high and mighty as he breaks into international hip hop spaces

Snoop Dogg asked the Def Jam Africa artist to join him in creating a fire track on his latest compilation album, Algorithm Global Edition

The rapper took to his social media to share that he is overjoyed to have one of his childhood dreams come true

LucasRaps knows exactly what it feels like to have one of the biggest artists in the world recognise your talent. The young South African rapper was approached by Snoop Dogg to feature in his latest project, alongside artists from across the globe. LucasRaps is literally living his dreams.

LucasRaps is set to feature on Snoop Dogg's latest album, 'Algorithm Global Edition'. Image: @lucasraps_sa and Getty Images

Source: UGC

LucasRaps might just have landed one of the biggest collaborations in Mzansi history. TimesLIVE reported that Snoop Dogg shared the release date of his album, Algorithm Global Edition, and tagged a few artists that featured in the project. The Slide hitmaker's name was chilling in the mix, showing that he has truly made it.

Lucas took to Twitter to share the news with his followers and needless to say, the peeps were stoked. He wrote:

"God bless my dreams!!!!!"

@itsbambino wrote:

"Snoop Dogg feat. LucasRaps. Okay, this is the hardest feature in South African / American hip-hop history."

@mrdripbw said:

"Congrats bro! Saw this coming way back from when you were making and releasing songs every day with @blxckie___during lockdown."

@SIIIYA commented:

"BIG-Q 031-REPRESENTER WORLDWIDE WITH IT!! LEH-GO!!"

Source: Briefly.co.za