Scoop Makhathini Shows Concern Regarding Lucas Raps’ Boujee Purchases

Scoop Makhathini is not so sure that Lucas Raps’ recent purchases are the smartest way to be spending his newfound riches

Speaking on the most recent episode of POPcast, Scoop made it known that he belives Lucas is being irresponsible with his purchases

Scoop claims Lucas is “drowning in the ice” and he has seen many artists who are unable to swim in these situations

Scoop Makhathini has jumped in and given his opinion on Lucas Raps’ recent boujee purchases after he signed to the lit label to Def Jam records.

Sharing his views on the most recent episode of POPcast, Scoop explained how he feels Lucas is not making wise money moves and he’s “worried about him.”

Lucas bought a dope mansion, luxury car, among other items bosting hefty price tags. Scoop just does not feel it’s the smartest moves this early in the big boy game, reported TimesLIVE.

“I’m also scared because, drowning in the ice, the big house, the big car, all of this before the work comes out, it’s scary! I’m not saying it’s not good. I’m saying it’s great. The deals that kids get into very young. You see how most of these deals pan out as an old person or as a mature person judging from what's happened in history,” a concerned Scoop said.

