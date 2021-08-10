Scoop Makhathini has slammed Cassper Nyovest for the way he conducts himself in the Mzansi hip-hop space

The opinionated media personality shared his thoughts on the way Mufasa behaves and talks about the local hip-hop industry

The star shared that there's a lot that's wrong with Mufasa but he doesn't realise that because he always blames everyone else

Opinionated media personality Scoop Makhathini has shared his views on the way Cassper Nyovest conducts himself in the hip-hop space. The TV presenter feels that Mufasa always bashes Mzansi hip-hop while he also allegedly contributed to the current politics in the genre.

Scoop slammed Cass for always accusing everyone of creating beefs in the genre but not realising his mistakes. Scoop was speaking in the latest episode of Popcast. According to TshisaLIVE, Scoop said:

"He always talks about what's wrong with hip-hop... there has been a lot wrong with him too and he can't be human enough to see that but he always talks what's wrong with everybody else but there's so much wrong with him and the way he conducts himself in the space of hip-hop."

Cassper Nyovest blames cliques for taking hip-hop "down the drain"

In related news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest blamed the cliques within the Mzansi hip-hop community for taking the genre "down the drain". The rapper has jumped ship and joined the trending Amapiano genre.

Mufasa took to social media on Wednesday, 21 July to share his thoughts after a tweep shared that hip-hop has never been big in Mzansi. Cassper Nyovest is one of the most successful rappers in the country.

The Amademoni hitmaker took to Twitter to reply to the peep who claimed that dance genres have always ruled the country's dance floors. Mufasa commented:

"Hip hop was the biggest genre in 2014-2017. The kids gave it power, the streets gave it power. At that time, everyone hip hop, supported everything hip hop. Then they created cliques which exist till today. Those cliques started hating on each other and down the drain it went."

