Cassper Nyovest Blames Cliques for Taking Mzansi Hip Hop 'Down the Drain'

Cassper Nyovest believes that hip-hop was once the biggest genre in Mzansi and has blamed cliques for taking the genre "down the drain"

The star became one of the biggest rappers in the country when rap was still the leading genre in South Africa

Tweeps shared mixed reactions to Mufasa's claims and some even called him out for having his own Family Tree clique

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest has blamed the cliques withing the Mzansi hip-hop community for taking the genre "down the drain". The rapper has jumped ship and joined the trending Amapiano genre.

Mufasa took to social media on Wednesday, 21 July to share his thoughts after a tweep shared that hip-hop has never been big in Mzansi. Cass is one of the most successful rappers in the country.

Cassper Nyovest Bhas blamed cliques for taking Mzansi hip hop 'down the drain'. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The Amademoni hitmaker took to Twitter to reply to the peep who claimed that dance genres have always ruled the country's dance floors. According to SAHipHopMag, Mufasa commented:

"Hip Hop was the biggest genre in 2014-2017. The kids gave it power, the streets gave it power. At that time, everyone hip hop, supported everything hip hop. Then they created cliques which exist till today. Those cliques started hating on each other and down the drain it went."

Other tweeps joined the convo to share their opinions on Mufasa's reaction. Check out some of their comments below:

@Sirkonraad said:

"2013 till now @casspernyovest you're still carrying most of them, don't down play yaself Don Billi, kahle kahle when are you dropping another hip pop banger, spirits are low we need that 'ke hip pop dawg' vibe again, dankie mfethu."

@Banelz2 wrote:

"Another factor is that our famous local rappers have egos, especially the one's that are big and have blown up leading to artists not wanting to support and work with each other to take the genre to the world."

@eastsidelouw added:

"Family Tree was a clique that had you becoming one of Africa’s best while holding back the careers of Tshego, Gemini Major, Ali Keys and Nadia Nakai to name a few. You look like Drake right now. One of the best yes but at the cost of others. Big of you to speak on cliques."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Cassper Nyovest throws shade at Reason for jumping on yanos bandwagon

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has thrown a bit of shade in the direction of rapper Reason. Mufasa roasted the musician after he decided to jump on the Amapiano bandwagon.

The Amademoni hitmaker took to social media to react to a tweep who reminded him how Reason called Cass out when he decided to become an Amapiano artist.

The successful-musician-turned-businessman took to Twitter this Wednesday, 21 July to hilariously suggest that Reason is his biggest fan. The tweep @scottishwest told Mufasa:

"True bruh... the way Reason used to talk sh*t about you and yanos."

Along with a laughing emoji, Cass replied to the fan:

"Like dawg... This should show you that it's all admiration at the end of the day. Haters are actually your biggest fans, they just wish it wasn't you."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za