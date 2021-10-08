Reunited: K.O and AKA Get Together to Perform Their Classic Rap Hit 'Run Jozi'

Mzansi veteran rappers K.O and AKA reunited recently to perform their classic hip-hop hit Run Jozi

The song was big in Mzansi when the stars dropped it in 2014 and their fans lost it when they started rapping to the track at a recent gig

Supa Mega and Skhanda God were joined on stage by Yanga Chief, who does the hook on the smash hit

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

K.O and AKA got together recently and performed their classic hit, Run Jozi. The rappers performed the song live during Yanga Chief’s Famous Friends event. Yanga also does the hook on the track.

K.O and AKA performed their classic hit 'Run Jozi' at a gig recently. Image: @mrcashtime, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The three stars took their hip-hop fans down memory lane with their lit live set. The song was huge in Mzansi when it was released back in 2014. It features on Supa Mega's album, Levels.

The epic tune paved the way for local hip-hop as it ruled the airwaves and inspired a lot of Mzansi artists to switch from Kwaito to rap music. According to SAHipHopMag, K.O took to Instagram to post the video of their performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

K.O's fans took to his comment section to share their views on the performance. Check out some of their comments below:

thapelomalomane1 said:

"Best hip hop verse to date."

king_t_nakana wrote:

"I so miss a hip hop show man... Amapiano gets too much at times."

sarappers1 commented:

"Let's goo, hip hop is the culture. Let the vultures switch genres."

lizalise43 said:

"Until this very day no one can outbeat K.O verse on Run Jozi. 2014 was the best year for Hip Hop."

sgawd_rsa said:

"You made history with your verse here grootman."

mc_deep.sa_official added:

"Damn it was lit... I sure wish I was there."

AKA says Mzansi hip-hop is not dead

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA doesn't believe that South African hip-hop is dead. The genre has not been doing well since Amapiano became popular in Mzansi.

The yanos are on high rotation on radio and TV. The genre is also one of the most-streamed on music streaming platforms, which is why many think that local hip-hop is dead. Some hip-hop artists such as Focalistic, Cassper Nyovest and Reason have dumped rap music and jumped on the trending Amapiano wave.

AKA is still representing SA hip-hop and has even dropped a new rap EP with Costa Titch. Speaking during a recent interview on Life With Lebang podcast, the Fela In Versace hitmaker touched on the claims that local rap music is dead.

Source: Briefly.co.za