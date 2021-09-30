AKA Says Mzansi Hip Hop Is Not Dead, Claims Amapiano Artists Dress Like Rappers

AKA has shared that Mzansi hip-hop is not dead but the claims are only circulated by trolls on Twitter

The Fela In Versace hitmaker was a guest on the latest episode of a podcast titled Life With Lebang

Supa Mega, who has just dropped a new rap EP, hilariously shared that Amapiano artists dress like hip-hop stars

AKA doesn't believe that South African hip-hop is dead. The genre has not been doing well since Amapiano became popular in Mzansi.

The yanos are on high rotation on radio and TV. The genre is also one of the most streamed on music streaming platforms which is why many think that local hip-hop is dead.

Some hip-hop artists such as Focalistic, Cassper Nyovest and Reason have dumped rap music and jumped on the trending Amapiano wave. AKA is still representing SA hip-hop and has even dropped a new rap EP with Costa Titch.

Speaking during a recent interview on Life With Lebang podcast, the Fela In Versace hitmaker touched on the claims that local rap music is dead. He denied that it's not doing well. According to SAHipHopMag, the star said:

"How can hip-hop be dead if everybody is dressed like hip-hop... I don't get it."

He also claimed that successful Amapiano artists dress like rappers. He said the claims are only circulated by Twitter trolls.

AKA reacts to 'Fela In Versace' being the most streamed SA hip hop song

In other music news, Briefly News reported that AKA has shared his thoughts on his song Fela In Vesace being the Most Streamed SA Hip-Hop Song of All Time on Apple Music since the platform launched in the country six years ago.

The excited rapper took to social media recently to react to the news and brag about the success of the epic single. Supa Mega's single was the only rap song on the Top 10 list of the Most Streamed SA Songs of All Time on the music streaming platform.

Taking to Twitter, AKA seemingly took a shot at his arch-rival Cassper Nyovest. Mufasa has been bragging that he's the biggest hip-hop artist in Mzansi. According to SAHipHopMag, Mega tweeted:

"Fela In Versace is the Most Streamed SA Hip Hop record of all time … Ya but whatevs. Let that slide..."

